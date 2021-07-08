First glimpse of the new Peterhead ‘drum’ can be seen as Covid continues to slow completion

A first peek at the new Peterhead ‘drum’ has been released by Aberdeenshire Council even as Covid delays its completion.

The creation of a £285,000 stage for public performances is at the heart of the regeneration of Drummers Corner in Peterhead.

In March, council bosses hoped that the project would be finished in July, but a combination of Covid restrictions and shortages in supplies has slowed completion further.

The project is now over a year behind schedule, and since 2015, more than £106,000 had been spent on the Drummers Corner project, on consultations, surveys and drawings.

However, the first pictures have emerged of the new ‘drum’ roof taking shape.

TGP Landscape architects have designed the structure as part of the wider space improvements, including new lighting, seating and electrical points.

‘Disappointing it won’t be finished for Peterhead Scottish week’

Councillor Norman Smith, chair of Buchan area committee, said: “Works are progressing, and it is really exciting to see the drum roof coming on.

“While we are disappointed that the project won’t be finished for Peterhead Scottish Week, and events group has also now been set up and will create lots of interest in Drummers Corner once the project is complete.”

The next stages of the project are to pour the final concrete in the bases of the drum structure, re-map electrical wiring and continue fabrication of the drum structure for delivery to the site.

Meanwhile, visual artist Fergus Dunnet has created some Peterhead-inspired glass artwork for the new public seating and glass panels on the new drum.

The bench panel will use designs of boats from different periods in the port’s history to explore the experience of living by the sea and Peterhead.