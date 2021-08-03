News / Local First glimpse of Princess Anne on set as filming of The Crown season five heads to Lossiemouth By David Mackay 03/08/2021, 6:34 pm Updated: 03/08/2021, 7:13 pm Imelda Staunton, pictured right, filming scenes as the Queen for season five of The Crown with Princess Anne. Photo: Jasperimage The Crown season five filming has moved to Lossiemouth with Covesea Lighthouse the setting for a royal encounter with Princess Anne. And the sequence has provided a tantalising first glimpse the mystery actress cast to play the Princess Royal in the new series. The Moray landmark is poised to be immortalised in the upcoming series of the lavish Netflix drama. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe