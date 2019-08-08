First glimpse inside as new Aberdeen community hub prepares to open doors

A new £6 million facility officially opening in Aberdeen later this month is one the community “deserves”, it was claimed today.

The final touches are being put to Tillydrone Community Campus which will house a range of facilities, including a library, creche, cafe and meeting space.

The Evening Express got a first look inside the new multi-million-pound facility, which has been built on the site of the former shopping centre on Hayton Road, ahead of its official opening on Friday August 23.

The new building also includes a training kitchen, with plans for cooking classes to be provided on site, and a food store which will be open 11am to 2pm every day.

Councillor Ross Grant, who represents and lives in the area, said the new facility is “phenomenal”, adding it had regenerated “the heart” of the community.

He added: “This is perhaps the best example of a project that has been led by the community from start to finish. The council has empowered and enabled the community at every stage in the design and brought them along with it.

“Remarkably that process has been a very positive one and we’ve seen residents and community groups in the area relish the opportunity to shape their next chapter of the community.

“Long, long ago, people would have said that Tillydrone doesn’t get the facilities it deserves.

“But over the next couple of weeks people will come in by the hundreds, if not thousands, and they will tell you something different – that this is what Tillydrone deserves and Tillydrone’s actually got it.

“So for me personally as a resident who has lived here for most of my life, but as a councillor as well, it’s super inspiring to see it all come to fruition.”

The opening of the hub marks only the beginning for the regeneration of the community, according to its ward councillor.

Mr Grant said: “It’s just the first stage in the plans for the area because there is phase two which is wider work to the buildings around about.”

The first look was held just two weeks before several days of activities take place to mark the official opening.

These include a fun day for families on Tuesday August 20, with a programme of activities, taster sessions and information sessions on Wednesday August 21 and Thursday August 22.

This will conclude with the official opening on Friday August 23, including singing from Riverbank Primary pupils.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said the hub was going to be a “fabulous facility” for the people of Tillydrone.

She added: “It was very important to us when we were making the investment in the building, that they were heavily involved in how that building evolved and the types of services that would be provided in it.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I think we’ve got a wonderful example here of providing both library facilities, nursery facilities, alongside space for activities, classes and learning.

“But also it gives people the opportunity to come together in a central location in Tillydrone with the wonderful cafe facilities in the foyer, and meet with friends and family.”

Aberdeen City Council has committed £4.1 million towards the complex, while a further £1.9 million grant has been received from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant fund.