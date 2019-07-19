First foodbank for dogs opens in Aberdeen

A foodbank for dogs has been created to help their cash-strapped owners.

The scheme – believed to be the first of its kind in the north-east – has been set up by the STAR (Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration) Community Flat and Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats.

The emergency food pack – which is enough to keep a small dog well fed for a week or a larger one for a few days – can be picked up from the community flat on Seaton Drive.

Gillian Urquhart, administrator at STAR – which helps locals with food bank needs, classes and financial information – said there is a definite need for the service.

She said: “It came about after a dog owner went into Mrs Murray’s looking for pet food and they knew that we did emergency food parcels so got in contact with us.

“It works the same as a human emergency parcel, where it provides food for a couple of days.

“Food banks sometimes do provide food parcels for pets but this is specific for those who cannot afford pet food.

“This will also benefit us as it will help in terms of getting the word out there about the services that we provide.

“We are so grateful for Mrs Murray’s for help providing this and it will help people who are struggling.”

Those who require the help can sign up for a food parcel and will receive a dog food voucher.

They can then take that voucher down to Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats to pick up the emergency parcel.

Mairi Simpson, manager of Mrs Murray’s, said: “We are part of the Seaton community and this is just a way of giving back to those who have helped fundraise for us.

“We have had people who have given up their pets because of financial issues in the past.

“A lot of people are in this situation through no fault of their own and things can just get on top of people.

“The food package will just tide them over until they are back on their feet and it is one less thing to worry about.”

Mrs Murray’s was founded back in 1889 and takes in strays from across the north-east. It has now expanded into also accepting animals which can no longer be cared for by their owners.