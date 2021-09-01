Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

First families from Afghanistan seeking refuge arrive in Aberdeenshire

By Denny Andonova
01/09/2021, 6:00 am
The first families from Afghanistan have arrived safely in Aberdeenshire as part of the humanitarian effort to shelter those fleeing their country.

The country’s capital Kabul fell on August 15 after the insurgents made huge gains in recent months following the withdrawal of US troops.

As the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, millions of people are thought to have fled or are attempting to leave.

The mass exit of thousands of asylum seekers and refugees led to fears of a humanitarian crisis, with some British and American soldiers sent to the country.

Earlier this month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon vowed Scotland will “play its part” in welcoming and supporting people fleeing Afghanistan, through both the programme supporting locally employed staff and resettlement of refugees.

Hundreds of families from Afghanistan have already safely relocated to various locations in the country – including Edinburgh and Glasgow – to seek a safe haven from the “horror” scenes in their homeland.

Now, Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the first families to be resettled in the north-east have safely arrived on August 31.

However, it is not yet known how many families have sought asylum in the area.

The local authority also pledged its commitment to doing “all it can” to support more families through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The first families from Afghanistan have arrived safely in Aberdeenshire, as expected.

“They are being resettled as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme.

“We remain committed to doing all we can to resettle families via ARAP, the new Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme and ongoing United Kingdom Resettlement Scheme (UKRS).”