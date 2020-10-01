First electric vehicles unveiled for Aberdeen Harbour project

Two new electric cars have joined the operation at Aberdeen Harbour – saving thousands of litres of fuel each year.

The two vehicles are now being used across the city’s port, and were introduced by Aberdeen Harbour’s Green Team in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and EU-funded Civitas Project.

They have replaced the traditional diesel alternatives, and are expected to save more than 3,400 litres of diesel per year, and will also reduce emissions.

Charging stations for the cars have been installed at Regent Quay and the Aberdeen Marine Operations Centre.

It is the only port in Scotland to combine European EcoPort status with the ISO 14001 accreditation – an international standard that certified organisations are continually looking to improve their environmental management systems in order to minimise the impact on the environment.

Malcolm Brown, head of compliance at Aberdeen Harbour, said: “The introduction of these new electric vehicles in another great step for us in becoming a world-leading port that is ready for the future.

“We’re working towards a carbon-neutral future and whether it’s through electric vehicles or the major LED replacement project we’ve just completed, we see huge potential and benefit in ensuring our port is leading the way on sustainability initiatives.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett added: “It’s fantastic that Aberdeen Harbour will receive these cars through the Civitas Portis project.

“Not only will the vehicles help with the Harbour’s desire to reduce emissions, but they fit in with Aberdeen City Council’s plans for net zero and creating a city with cleaner air which benefits all our citizens.

“We hope Aberdeen Harbour will make great use of the cars and the charging stations and we welcome any step towards ensuring the Aberdeen as energy capital of Europe is striving forward in greener technologies.”