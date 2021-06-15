First dog show to come to Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year

Calling all dog fans! The Dog Lover Show is coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live next year.

Organised by Dog Day Events, locals can look forward to meeting rare as well as common dog breeds, learn how to groom their four-legged friends, adopt a puppy and more at the two-day event taking place from Saturday March 26 2022.

The dog event, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 and then in 2021, was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said she cannot wait to bring the first dog show to P&J Live and showcase “something different” at the popular venue.

“The Dog Lover Show is packed with so many amazing features, which will be a fun day out for everyone, and we are expecting tickets to sell out fast.”

Meet more than 40 dog breeds at the dog show

From poodles to retrievers, labradors to Lhasa Apsos, more than 40 dog breeds will be represented at the dog show.

The showcase will see the established event staged in Aberdeen with an action-packed main stage, breed clubs and as many as 100 exhibitors. Scotland’s biggest dog show will offer goodies for your pooch including treats, toys, health products and every kind of accessory imaginable.

If you’re thinking of adopting a puppy, this may be the event for you as some of Scotland’s dog charities will also attend the event and showcase animals who are waiting for their forever home.

Adult tickets for The Dog Lover Show cost £12 and tickets for children – up to the age of 16 accompanied by an adult – are free.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday June 16.