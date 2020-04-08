First BrewDog hand sanitiser deliveries given to NHS

BrewDog’s hand sanistiser has been given the seal of approval by the NHS – and the first 5,000 bottles have already been delivered to frontline nursing staff.

The medical product is created at the BrewDog distillery in Ellon.

More than 110,000 bottles have already been handed out to groups across the north-east, including the Archie Foundation and Aberlour, for free.

NHS community nursing staff are set to receive their first batch today.

Head of procurement for NHS Grampian Steven Glass has praised the “phenomenal support” of local businesses in the battle against coronavirus.

Steven said: “In the unprecedented times we face today, we all need to step up and do what we can to help.

“It’s heartening that firms like BrewDog are choosing to play their part, and helping protect our NHS workers on the frontline across Grampian. This serves as yet another example of the phenomenal support we’ve received from a number of businesses in the local community.

“By working together, and continuing to follow the government advice, we will get through this pandemic.”

Preparing today's shipment of @brewdog sanitiser for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with some of our amazing team who made it happen. 110,000 units of BrewDog sanitiser donated so far to the NHS & various charities. pic.twitter.com/pGODxTdhRR — James Watt (@BrewDogJames) April 7, 2020

BrewDog founder James Watt added: “BrewDog has been working super closely with our friends at NHS Grampian to meet their high specification sanitiser.

“We wanted to do everything we could do to support the incredible job that the team there are doing. It has been a huge collaborative effort and we are delighted that the 80% BrewDog NHS Sanitiser is now being shipped to them this week.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “The BrewDog NHS sanitiser is now approved and we will get them out early next week. Thanks to all involved at BrewDog.”