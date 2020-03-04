First coronavirus case confirmed in north-east

A patient in the north-east has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, in the Grampian area, is one of two people in Scotland who have tested positive, taking the total in the country to three.

Clinicians have begun contact tracing to establish the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with.

As of 2pm today, 1,043 people tested in Scotland have been confirmed as negative.

The number of people infected in the UK has jumped by 34 to 85 recorded cases.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patients diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a full and speedy recovery.

“We expect the number of cases to rise and Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus. There is currently no treatment or vaccine so early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

The NHS and government are well-prepared to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19). There are some simple steps you can take to help. Please watch and share this video. Follow @NHS24 for the latest health advice. Learn more: https://t.co/XzhwHKoe0P pic.twitter.com/x8ct9JdL3b — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) March 4, 2020

The two new cases come after Scotland’s first positive test of the COVID-19 virus was recorded in the Tayside area last weekend.

Those at risk of infection will be contacted by health protection teams for further advice.

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: “Firstly our thoughts are with those who have been diagnosed, and with their families.

“Scotland is well equipped to deal with infections of this kind. We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues, and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak.

“We practice and prepare our response to disease outbreaks and follow tried and tested procedures, following the highest safety standards possible for the protection of NHS staff, patients and the public.”