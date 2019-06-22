First-class result for Aberdeen councillor

An Aberdeen councillor was celebrating after his efforts resulted in a first-class degree.

Ryan Houghton, councillor for the George Street and Harbour area of the city, graduated with a degree in politics and international relations at Aberdeen University.

He completed his studies while running for election and then taking the position of councillor for the Conservatives.

The 28-year-old, from Peterhead, said: “It feels fantastic, it has gone by so fast.

“The whole experience has just been great.

“I was in the RAF previously and I decided that I wanted to change career and I thought I would get a degree.

“I left secondary school with no Highers and I did the summer school here at the university.”

“There has been a lot of juggling, I have really supportive friends and family, so I am now just looking forward to being able to focus on the one thing. I was really fortunate when it came to scheduling.

“Sometimes I did have to take classes that I did not naturally want to take and weren’t my favourite, but they fitted in with my timetable.

“It has been really challenging, but really engaging at the same time.”

The councillor celebrated yesterday with his fiancee and his mum.

He says now he has finished his degree, his plan is to focus on his duties as a councillor.