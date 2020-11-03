First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Wednesday

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.
All the schools below will feature in Wednesday’s supplement. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s paper or sign up for our ePaper here.
-
Kintore Primary
-
Alehousewells School
-
Whitehills Primary
-
Muirfield Primary
-
Barthol Chapel School
-
Meldrum Primar
-
Logie Durno School
-
Lochpots Primary
-
South Park Primary
-
Ordiquihill Primary
-
Banff Primary
