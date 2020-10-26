Show Links
News / Local

First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Tuesday

by First Class
26/10/2020, 6:55 pm Updated: 26/10/2020, 6:55 pm
© Courtesy DCT StaffPost Thumbnail

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.

Here are all the primary schools featuring in Tuesday’s supplement:

  • Bramble Brae Primary

  • Milltimber School

  • Countesswells Primary

  • Kinellar Primary

  • Hazlehead School

  • Hatton of Fintray School

  • Airyhall School

  • Walker Road School

  • Heathryburn School