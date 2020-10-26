First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Tuesday

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.
Here are all the primary schools featuring in Tuesday’s supplement:
-
Bramble Brae Primary
-
Milltimber School
-
Countesswells Primary
-
Kinellar Primary
-
Hazlehead School
-
Hatton of Fintray School
-
Airyhall School
-
Walker Road School
-
Heathryburn School
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe