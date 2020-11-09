Show Links
News / Local

First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Tuesday

by First Class
09/11/2020, 7:37 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.

All the schools below will feature in Saturday’s supplement. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s paper or sign up for our ePaper here.

  • Fraserburgh North School

  • Rathen Primary School

  • Inverallochy School

  • Keithhall Primary School

  • Dales Park Primary School

  • Rayne North Primary School

  • Broomhill Primary School

  • Kaimhill School

  • Monquhitter School

  • Oyne Primary

  • Fintry Primary School

  • Old Rayne Primary School

  • Kellands School