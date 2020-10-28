First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Thursday

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.
Here are all the primary schools featuring in Thursday’s supplement:
Braehead School
Danestone Primary
Greenbrae School
Middleton Park School
Logie Coldstone
Craigievar School
Keig School
St Joseph’s Primary
Banchory-Devenick School
Charleston School
Forehill School
Glashieburn Primary
Tarland Primary
