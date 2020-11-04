Show Links
First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Thursday

by First Class
04/11/2020, 6:14 pm Updated: 04/11/2020, 6:16 pm
Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.

All the schools below will feature in Thursday’s supplement. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s paper or sign up for our ePaper here.

  • Rothie Primary

  • Premnay Primary

  • Portsoy Primary

  • Insch Primary

  • Midmar Primary

  • Fisherford School

  • Kemnay Primary School

  • Fyvie Primary School

  • Gordon School

  • Uryside Primary

  • Monymusk Primary

  • Chapel of Garioch Primary

 