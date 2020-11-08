Show Links
News / Local

First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

by First Class
08/11/2020, 11:36 am
Post Thumbnail

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.

All the schools below will feature in Monday’s supplement. Pick up a copy of tomorrow’s paper or sign up for our ePaper here.

You can also find out what schools we’ve featured so far here.

  • Fishermoss School

  • Strathburn Primary

  • Balmedie School

  • Luthermuir School

  • Elrick Primary

  • Echt Primary School

  • Mill O’Forest Primary School

  • Woodside Primary School

  • Kittybrewster Primary School