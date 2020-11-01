First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.
Here are all the primary schools featuring in Monday’s supplement:
Meethill School
Auchnagatt School
Anna Ritchie School
Meiklemill Primary School
St Fergus School
Tipperty School
Arnage School
Buchanhaven Primary School
Udny Green School
Slains School
Tarves School
Pitmedden School
Methlick School
Foveran School
Fettercairn School
