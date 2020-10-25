First Class picture specials: All the schools featured on Monday

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of new primary one classes.
Here are all the primary schools featuring in Monday’s supplement:
Robert Gordon’s College
Abbotswell Primary School
Manor Park School
Stoneywood School
Dyce School
Brimmond School
Tullynessle School
Portlethen Primary
Westhill School
