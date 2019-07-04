First chance to see inside Aberdeen’s P&J Live

The public will get their first look inside P&J Live when the new £333 million venue holds a special open day next month.

The free, ticketed preview on Saturday August 10 will not only showcase the state-of-the-art complex, but also provide entertainment from local musicians, offer a chance to sample the best local food and drink produce, plus provide activities for the kids.

Visitors to Preview@P&J Live will also be asked to help test out the new arena – from flushing toilets to taking part in a full evacuation of the building – in preparation for opening later this summer.

Nick Waight, managing director at P&J Live said it was “great” to reach this next stage.

He said: “We’re excited to give everyone a chance to come and have a look around our new home, and help us test some things out while also sampling what we’ll have on offer at this world-class new venue.

“We’re delighted with the support we’ve had in bringing this to the city and want to offer all a chance to take a look before our busy calendar of events begins.”

On the day, visitors will get a chance to see where they might sit during a concert, or even take to the stage.

There will also be a chance to try out what’s on offer in The Mill Coffee Bar, have a sneak peek at 195 Bar & Grill, sit in a VIP box or try out the exclusive 50-person Show Deck space.

Venue organisers said they would be looking for feedback from the public as they help test how the building will work as people use the facilities for the first time.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “I am delighted we have now reached the point where the public can come and have a look around the council’s new multi-million-pound venue.

“The scale and quality of the complex is hugely impressive and I would encourage local residents and visitors to take this opportunity to come and see it for themselves.

“We are confident P&J Live will attract major artists and events to the north-east which will both satisfy the needs of local residents and ensure the area competes on a global scale.”

Acts already lined up to perform at P&J Live include Michael Buble, Liam Gallagher, Sir Elton John and Lewis Capaldi.

The preview is open to all, but capacity at the various sessions will be limited, so those interested are being asked to get their tickets quickly.

Session times on August 10 will be 10am to 12.30pm; 1.30-4pm and 6-10pm.

Bars will only be open for the late session and family activities will take place at the first two sessions.

General tickets are available from 10am tomorrow from pandjlive.com.

P&J Live subscribers will have access to get tickets from 9am today.

To get access sign up at bit.ly/2ZHjwVY