First carriage removed from Stonehaven derailment site travels south on A90

The first carriage to be removed from the site of the fatal derailment near Stonehaven has been mounted to the back of a lorry and transported south.

On Thursday morning, the extensive clearing operation commenced at the crash site near Carmont where the 6.38am ScotRail Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street service derailed, killing three men on August 12.

A 600-tonne crawler crane was used to delicately lift the first carriage up and off the railway.

A moment’s silence was held to remember those that died prior to the vehicle being hoisted into the air.

And this morning, the carriage was seen being transported with a police escort south along the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road.

It is understood it is being transported to Glasgow.

Depending on the weather, it is expected the work to remove all four of the carriages and two power cars from the derailment site will take place over the next several days.

Once the train has been completely moved, work will then continue to establish what repairs will be required on the track.

Until that work is completed, it is not possible to confirm when the line will be reopened.

Two investigations, one by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and one by the police, British Transport Police and the Office of Road and Rail are being conducted.