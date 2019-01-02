First buses to start using Aberdeen bypass in weeks

Two new bus services are due to start using the Aberdeen bypass this month.

Stagecoach has announced that the 747 and 757 buses will make use of the AWPR from January 21, following the opening of most of the route.

The project, which is expected to cost more than £1 billion when it is finally complete, opened two other legs last month, leaving just the Don River crossing, which was discovered to have internal faults, lagging behind.

The 747 service will serve communities in Angus and Aberdeenshire, travelling hourly from Montrose to Stonehaven, then the Kingswells Park and Ride and Aberdeen International Airport.

The 757 will take in Portlethen and Newtonhill, as well as the airport and the Kingswells Park and Ride.

A consultation was held with residents to decide the outline of the 757, with passengers asking for a direct link to the airport.

David Liston, managing director of Stagecoach North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to start the new year by introducing two new services to our Aberdeenshire network.

“In our autumn timetable consultation we received a lot of support for the new service 747 providing a direct bus connection to the airport.

“On reviewing consultation feedback from residents in Newtonhill and Portlethen, we have been able to identify a solution that means these communities will also be connected to the airport from January 21.

“We look forward to welcoming both old and new customers on board our new services later this month.”