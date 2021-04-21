An Aberdeen bus firm is launching new flexible travel bundles to help customers adapt to changing office hours due to the pandemic.

The bus operator is releasing the new range of flexible tickets exclusively on the First Bus app from Monday April 26.

The tickets will help customers fit their bus travel into the new normal of flexible working hours.

The new First Day Bundles range will include five, 10 and 15-day options that allow customers the flexibility of using the tickets to suit their needs and they will be valid two, four and six weeks respectively.

Most companies in Scotland have had to adapt to a new way of working with their staff over the past year and as the country continues to ease out of the global pandemic and many will continue to work from home permanently.

The new tickets start from £18 for adults and will provide unlimited travel for the day within specific zones.

On the First Aberdeen network, an adult can save £8 on buying 15 individual day tickets when opting for a new 15-day flexible bundle and they can be used at any point over a six-week period.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Bus in Scotland, said: “The impact of Covid-19 and this global pandemic will be felt for some time to come and the traditional working environment is no different.

“Companies are now adapting to a new way of working with a blend of the traditional and the new workplace lifestyles. As a result of this, we too have to adapt our offering to help our customers fit their bus travel around that new working life.

“I am therefore, delighted to announce the rollout of our new First 5,10 and 15 day bundles, which are valid for a period of two, four and six weeks respectively. These will offer our customers great value with the added bonus of the flexibility to use them as and when they need to travel.

“We will continue to monitor demand for these tickets as well as new travel patterns as restrictions ease and the new normal comes into further focus with a view to further enhancing our offering to better suit the needs of our passengers going forward.

“We are keen to understand our customers’ needs in regards to this new product and so urge them to share feedback with us via our website, through our social media channels or via our customer service team.”

Find more information about bus travel with First Bus and the full range of ticketing options, visit www.firstbus.co.uk