First Bus introduces app update to show wheelchair capacity in real time

First Bus has drawn praise from a disability charity after updating its app to show wheelchair-accessible spaces on their local bus services in real time.

The update, available now, enables wheelchair users to track wheelchair capacity across the First Bus fleet through an icon that moves across a virtual map.

Emma Scott, Operations Manager at Disability Equality Scotland, said: “We welcome the fast-tracking of the app which will give wheelchair users more confidence to use public transport during these uncertain times.

“By giving wheelchair users this information in an inclusive and accessible way, it allows them to make decisions about whether to wait or find an alternative route.”

The app update is part of a fast-tracked investment in mobile technology, which has seen First become the first UK bus operator to allow its passengers to see the capacity as well as the location of their next bus.

Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director of First Bus in Scotland, said “We are really proud to have been able to fast-track our recent app updates to ensure safe, informed travel during these difficult times.

“Our buses provide an essential service for our customers and we are doing all we can to support them.

“The app update is aligned with our longstanding pledge to improve the bus experience for our disabled passengers.”