Bus fares in Aberdeen are set for a shake-up with an adult week ticket reduced for those purchasing tickets on their mobile phones.

First Bus will increase some of its adult tickets with only the Child Day price being reduced.

Adult FirstDay ticket prices have been frozen although return tickets will be withdrawn.

An adult single between stages one and two will rise by 10p from £1.30 to £1.40.

While stages 3-5 will rise from £2.20 to £2.30 but the price of longer bus journeys over six stages will remain frozen.

The price of an adult First Week ticket will remain frozen at £18 or reduced to £16 if purchased via the M-ticket smartphone app until July 1.

While a new family weekend ticket will be introduced for the first time to offer unlimited Saturday and Sunday travel for up to two adults and three children for £8.

Child day tickets will be reduced by 10p from £2.60 to £2.50 with off-peak and peak restrictions removed.

Adult four-week tickets will rise from £64 to £66 and the 12-week ticket will increase from £162 to £166.

David Phillips, managing director of First Aberdeen, said: “I’m delighted to be able to introduce a number of positive changes in 2016 to better cater for passenger demand.”

He added: “On fares, we’ve endeavoured to keep any rises to a minimum but with many having been frozen for the past few years, some small rises have had to be introduced.

“We are also holding our day, week and carnet tickets to continue to offer those who choose to travel by car a viable and attractive alternative.”

A number of changes have also been made to bus services across the city.

Service 3: Will no longer serve Charleston Road, Cove, which will be served off-peak by extended journeys on service 18.

Service 5: Extended to operate from Balnagask to Northfield via new links to the dental hospital, maternity hospital and medical school.

Service 11: In the evening, service 11 will be revised to operate hourly between Aberdeen City centre and Northfield (there is no change to services to Woodend and Kingswells).

Service 15: The terminus for service 15 will move to Airyhall. Waiting time at Craigiebuckler has been reduced.

Service 17/17A/17B/18/18B: An hourly extension to Service 18 during off-peak times Monday to Friday from Redmoss to Charleston/Cove.

Service 20: Will revert to its previous route in Aberdeen city centre (Upperkirkgate, Schoolhill and Union Terrace). The service will also revert to its previous frequency of 20 minutes during the Aberdeen University term.

Service X40: Revised route will be introduced to improve journey times.

Service will no longer operate during the day to bus port at ARI. Certain evening journeys from ARI to Dubford will serve the bus port.

The fare changes will come into effect from Sunday, March 27, and service changes from Thursday, April 17.