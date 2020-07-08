First announces route diversions during day of works in Aberdeen city centre

Commuters are being advised of bus route diversions in Aberdeen as the council continues work in the city centre.
First Aberdeen is diverting 17 services tomorrow while stretches of Union Street are closed for social distancing works.
Union Street will be shut between Holburn Junction and Castle Street with King Street closed between Union Street and East North Street from 7.30am until 3.45pm.
A statement on First Aberdeen’s website said: “All stops along the diversion will be used.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to circumstances out with our control.”
The following services will be diverted away from Union Street:
- Services 1 and 2 heading to RGU and town
- Services 1B heading to Guild Street
- Service 3, 3A, 3B heading to Cove and 3, 3A heading to Mastrick
- Service 11 to Woodend and Northfield
- Service 12 to Northfield and Torry
- Service 13 to Scatterburn and Golf links
- Service 15 to Airyhall and to the beach
- Service 17, 17A to Faulds Gate and the 17 to Newhills/Dyce
- Service 18 to Cove and Dyce
- Service 19 to Culter and Tillydrone
- Service 20 to Torry and Dubford
- Service 23 to Sheddocksley and Heathryfold
- Service X27 to Dyce and Guild Street
For more information visit the First Aberdeen’s website here.
