New toilet block kicks off St Cyrus reserve improvement project

Visitors at the St Cyrus National Nature Reserve will no longer need to worry about being caught short.

The new toilet block is the first of a series of visitor improvements at the site and was officially opened yesterday.

The facility is part of a larger project to make the nature reserve more welcoming to visitors.

It features three upgraded all-genders toilet cubicles and an enhanced accessible toilet made possible by the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Mairi Gougeon, MSP for Angus North and Mearns, and Jenny Miller, the chief executive of PAMIS, attended the opening on Monday July 5 ahead of the summer season.

Mrs Gougeon said: “This is an important initiative that will enable more people to access the facilities they need when exploring our amazing outdoors and I want to thank Reserve Manager Therese, NatureScot and PAMIS for their work to make this project a reality.

Enhancing the visitor experience

“The team at St Cyrus NNR are continually striving to improve the visitor experience, showcasing this incredible part of our coastline while protecting and enhancing its important biodiversity and wildlife.

“This toilet block is an important addition that means more people can now enjoy this special part of the region.”

Ms Miller added: “The PAMIS team have been fantastic in seeking to include everyone and this addition will make the reserve a go to place for many of the families we support.

“COVID has been particularly difficult for this group and we are really excited that there is a beautiful accessible venue where families can come after many months of being isolated.

“A changing places toilet makes all the difference and allows them to experience this beautiful and interesting reserve.”

Funding contributions from NatureScot and Coastal Communities will go towards enlarging the car park to improve safety, flow and appearance. The plans will help remove vehicles from the roadside and move coaches away from the visitor centre.