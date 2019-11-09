First aid advice for parents in north-east

Baby and child first aid classes are to take place across the north-east.

Mini First Aid offers sessions to parents, grandparents and carers and aims to give them the confidence to know what actions to take if faced with a medical emergency.

The course covers CPR, choking, bumps, bleeding and breaks.

It also gives advice on how to deal with burns, febrile seizures and meningitis awareness.

Classes will take place from November 14 to 24 in a variety of venues across the north-east.

They are £20 per person and last two hours.

Mini First Aid also offers classes for teenagers and children from as young as three.

It has won awards for providing children with the basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.

For more information or to book into a class, visit aberdeen.minifirstaid.co.uk