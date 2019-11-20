First acts announced for Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2020

The hugely successful Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has already announced its dates for next year – and its first two acts.

Organisers are promising a bigger and better event – the fifth – running from October 1 to 11, with Scots comedy star Gary Meikle headlining at the Music Hall on Friday October 2.

He is joined in the line-up by rising stand-up star Tez Ilyas who will play the Lemon Tree in the opening weekend with his show Populist.

The announcement comes just weeks after thousands of people flocked to shows in this year’s festival.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, which organises the event, said: “It’s fantastic to reveal that our headline comedian for the opening weekend will be Gary Meikle who has, like the festival, grown to become one of Scotland’s best-loved stand-up comedians. What a thrill it will be to see him take centre stage at the city’s iconic Music Hall.”

Adrian said the festival this year saw ticket sales soar by more than 40% over 2018, with big name draws like Ben Elton and Daniel Sloss.

He added: “We expect 2020 to be the biggest and best festival yet.

“In just five years the festival has grown from relatively modest beginnings to be the north-east’s biggest and best celebration of comedy and has established itself as an essential part of the north-east cultural calendar.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, Gary Meikle said his reaction to being the first announced headliner for next year’s festival was “wow”.

“That is massively flattering. Aberdeen has always been one of my favourite cities to play in.”

He said he was thrilled to be returning to the festival with his new show, Surreal, after playing to a sell-out crowd this year.

“I would give the festival 10 out of 10. It is unbelievable what they have done in just five years.”

Tickets for Gary’s show will go on sale from Friday and tickets for Tez Illyas are on sale now. For more information about the festival go to www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com