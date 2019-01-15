First Aberdeen to face watchdog over punctuality and reliability

Bosses at Aberdeen’s main bus operator are to be hauled in front of the Government’s transport watchdog over alleged service failings.

First Aberdeen will face the Scottish Traffic Commissioner at the Town House on Thursday.

The firm’s punctuality and reliability will be questioned.

Directors will face the public scrutiny after being summoned by the government organisation.

The Scottish Traffic Commissioner has the power to enforce improvement notices or even cancel an operator’s licence.

More usually, bus companies are given financial sanctions which could be thousands of pounds.

Managing director Andrew Jarvis, regional managing director David Alexander, and the firm’s operations director David Phillips are among those due to appear.

Mr Jarvis said: “I can confirm First Aberdeen have been requested to attend a public inquiry by the office of the Traffic Commissioner on Thursday. I can also confirm we will be in attendance.”

Independent traffic monitoring has been carried out by Bus Users Scotland, with a representative due to appear at the meeting to give evidence.

It is not known if the Scottish Traffic Commissioner is investigating specific services or the whole fleet.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is at 2pm at the Town House.

A notice on the Scottish Traffic Commissioner’s website says the bus firm is being summoned under the Public Passenger Vehicles Act 1981 and The Transport Act 1985.