First Aberdeen reassures customers after two employees suffer from coronavirus

An Aberdeen bus company has set out the measures it is taking to combat Covid-19 – as two of its employees were confirmed as having the virus.

First Bus, which has its depot and headquarters on King Street in Aberdeen, has said two of its employees have been confirmed as suffering from coronavirus.

One of those is understood to be a bus driver.

Both employees are recovering at home in self-isolation, but the transport giant has moved to reassure customers and the wider public that its vehicles are thoroughly and regularly cleaned and disinfected.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Aberdeen, said: “I can confirm that First Aberdeen now have two colleagues that are confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“Both employees in question are thankfully only suffering from minor symptoms at this time and both are recovering in isolation as per the government advice.

“We are fully supporting our colleagues and wish them both a speedy recovery.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority and since these cases were identified, we have conducted a full review to alleviate any risk to other employees and the public and have ensured we have taken all necessary steps to minimise the risk of a spread of the infection.”

Mr Jarvis added: “Before the cases were identified we had already stepped up our cleaning regimes to include additional vehicle cleans and regular disinfection of all grab rails and poles on buses, the entrance door handles, window ledges and other places that people touch on our vehicles.

“All of our staff premises get daily deep cleans as well.

“Any staff who have any symptoms whatsoever are advised to follow government advice and self-isolate.

“We have ample supply of hand sanitiser and gloves and these are being issued to staff and available to anyone who needs them in the company.”

Mr Jarvis also thanked employees across the firm for their efforts and commitment in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I would like to pay tribute to all our staff, who continue to work hard, and especially our fantastic driving staff out there on the frontline, who are providing lifeline to allow our key workers to move about.”

