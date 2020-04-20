First Aberdeen rolls out further timetable changes for key workers

Public transport provider First Aberdeen has rolled out further changes to its timetables in response to feedback from key workers.

The changes, which are effective from this week, will see additional morning peak journeys offered on most of First’s services across the city, while the frequency of off-peak services will be revised.

Evening journeys will be stopped slightly earlier as part of the changes.

First Aberdeen says the changes have been introduced to better serve workers on the front line battling the coronavirus pandemic, who have been giving the firm their feedback through a new feature on its website.

First Aberdeen commercial director Graeme Macfarlan said: “The First Aberdeen team are working hard to focus our efforts on maintaining key lifeline services to allow key workers to make essential travel journeys whether it be for work, to buy food or to get medicines.

“We have seen bus passenger numbers continue to reduce as people adhere to the government lockdown rules and advice on staying home to save lives and protect our NHS, and as a result we have had to adjust our services accordingly to focus efforts and resource on these lifeline services and journeys.”

Among the changes are alterations to the number 1 service, with additional journeys introduced from Danestone at 6.09am and Robert Gordon University at 5.55am and 6.25am.

On the number 2 service, additional journeys will run from Ashwood at 6am and Inchbrae Road at 6.20am. The service will also run at least every 30 minutes each morning.

Additional morning journeys have also been introduced on services 3, 11, 12, 17A, 19 and 23.

Mr Macfarlan added: “Wherever possible, and in response to customer feedback received we have adjusted services and frequencies to accommodate as many key worker journeys as possible or even added double deckers in to allow passengers to continue to adhere to social distancing measures whilst travelling at peak times.

“We have set up a key worker feedback tab on our website which is allowing passengers to share with us any feedback on where we could further help or support those who need to make these essential travel journeys at this unprecedented and difficult time for us all.”

For more information on the changes to services, visit firstgroup.com/aberdeen

