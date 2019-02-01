First Aberdeen homes connected to new fibre broadband

The first homes in Aberdeen have been connected to a new fibre broadband network.

CityFibre is undergoing a revamp to ensure every area can connect to full fibre broadband.

It has invested more than £40 million into the project which will make Aberdeen Scotland’s first gigabit city.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden joined with CityFibre bosses earlier in the week to see the construction process first hand in Torry.

A second civil engineering firm, Actavo, has been appointed to help deliver the initiative.

Allan McEwan, development manager of CityFibre for the city, said: “Aberdeen was the first Scottish city announced as part of our national rollout to bring full fibre broadband to five million UK homes and businesses.

“It is fantastic to see it coming to life with the first homes now beginning to connect.”