First Aberdeen hit by £50K fine over poor punctuality and reliability

by Lee McCann
17/01/2019, 3:53 pm Updated: 17/01/2019, 5:18 pm
First Aberdeen have been fined £50,000 by the traffic commissioner over its poor punctuality and reliability

Bosses from the firm faced the Scottish Traffic Commissioner at the Town House this afternoon.

Traffic Commissioner for Scotland Joan Aitken said the firm had accepted its failings in 2018 and had held its hands up.

The meeting had to be moved from committee room four to the council chambers due to the volume of people that turned up.

Ms Aitken said she wasn’t looking to take revoke First Aberdeen’s licence.

The money, which will go to the Scottish Government, will need to be paid in 28 days.

More to follow

