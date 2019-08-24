First Aberdeen announces proposed changes to routes across city

A bus firm has announced proposed changes to several routes across Aberdeen.

First Aberdeen is inviting members of the public to have their say on the potential changes, which could affect services 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117, X27 as well as the night routes, by submitting feedback on their website before 9pm on Friday.

Some services in the city could be axed if the plans go ahead.

In a tweet, the firm says the changes could be introduced on October 27th.

Have your say on the proposed network changes planned to be introduced on October 27th 2019.

Bus service 3: Mastrick – Cove via ARI – Rosemount – Union Square – Wellington Road

Proposed changes:

Will operate revised route in Cove, now separated into two different routes (3 & 3A) both operating 20 minute frequency.

Service 3 will operate Langsdyke Road, Loirston Road, Cove Road, Earns Heugh Road, Loriston Avenue to Langsdyke Road.

Service 3A would operate Langsdyke Road, Loirston Road, Cove Road, Charleston Road to Wellington Road to City Centre.

Bus service 8: Dubford – ARI via Danestone – Tillydrone – Aberdeen University – City Centre

Proposed changes:

Service 8 will be removed due to low usage, but the peak journey service 8A to and from the hospital is still retained.

Bus service 11: Woodend – Northfield via Queens Road – City Centre – Berryden Retail Park

Proposed changes:

Revised frequency from 15 mins to every 20 minutes, at peaks and main daytime, with timetable alterations.

Bus service 12: Heathryfold – Torry via Berryden Retail Park – Union Square

Proposed changes:

Revised timetable introduced to provide quicker journeys.

Bus service 17: Faulds Gate – Dyce via Duthie Park – Crown St – Bon Accord Centre- Newhills – Stoneywood – Victoria St – Dyce

Proposed changes:

Revised frequency from 15 minutes to 20 mins between Newhills and Faulds Gate and reduced to hourly between Newhills and Dyce during the day. The half hourly evening service is still retained.

Bus service 18: Charleston – Dyce via Cove – Altens Ind Est – Kincorth – City Centre – Tillydrone – Danestone

Proposed changes:

This service will be removed from Cove area, however will maintain links to Altens Industrial Estate and Charleston at peak times.

At the north end of the route, this service will be rerouted between Mugiemoss Road and City Centre to operate on Great Northern Road, no longer serving the Danestone and Tillydrone areas.

Bus service 19: Culter – Tillydrone

Proposed changes:

Revised timetable introduced to provide quicker journeys.

Bus service 20: Balnagask Circle – Hillhead Of Seaton via Union Square – Union Street – Old Aberdeen

Proposed changes:

On non-uni dates will operate an hourly service Monday-Sunday.

Bus service 117: City Centre – Kirkhill Industrial Estate via Hilton – Wellheads Industrial Estate

Proposed changes:

Service 117 will be removed due to low usage. The X27 will continue to serve Kirkhill Industrial Estate but will no longer serve Stoneywood area and Wellhead Industrial Estate.

Bus service X27: Guild St – TECA/Bristow Heliport via Union St – Woodside

Proposed changes:

Revised route between City Centre and Dyce rail station via Union Street, Alford Place, Waverley Place, Craigie Loanings, Argyll Place, Westburn Drive, Hilton Drive, Auchmill Road, P&J Live site, Wellshead drive, International Avenue, past Aberdeen Airport, Forbes Road to Heliports, then Dyce Drive to Dyce Rail Station, with some journeys operating via Howe Moss Crescent & Avenue.

Reduced from current 15 min to 20 min frequency.

When leaving Dyce Railway Station the X27 will now service the Heliports / Kirkhill Industrial Estate first before continuing to P&J Live and the city centre.

Between Holburn Junction and Auchmill Road there are limited stops – Westburn Park, Hilton High Church and Hilton Terrace to provide quicker journey time.

Night services

Proposed changes: