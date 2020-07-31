First Aberdeen announces increased services in city

First Aberdeen has announced a number of its services will run more frequently around the city.

As of Sunday, the majority of services will be further improved, with many routes operating more regularly in the evenings and on Sundays.

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure customer and staff safety.

Timetables are now returning closer to their normal levels and First Aberdeen is urging passengers to “get back to bus”.

First Aberdeen is carrying out an enhanced cleaning schedule to protect against the virus, which includes the use of anti-viral sanitiser which last for up to 28 days.

Good ventilation and the uptake in use of mandatory face coverings by customers are other factors that help to keep travel safe.

Following the reduction of social distancing to one metre, First Aberdeen has worked hard to quickly implement the changes in line with the latest advice from the Scottish Government and are now increasing services.

Vehicles have been updated with new layouts and signs to inform customers of the additional seats which have now made available on board.

All changes have been made based on robust and detailed risk assessments to ensure the ongoing safety of customers and drivers.

Some other services will still be restricted in terms of frequency and customers are urged to refer to the First Bus website to check the full timetable information before travelling.

David Phillips, operations director First Aberdeen, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back even more customers over the coming weeks and months as the vast majority of services now begin to operate nearer to pre-Covid timetable levels.

“This means that with social distancing still in place, we will have many more seats available than in recent weeks and services operating at higher frequencies.

“We know that this additional capacity and frequency will be a great relief to some commuters, as well as customers considering their first journeys for leisure purposes. We are grateful to all our customers for adhering to our on-board measures and thank them for their support.

“These measures, together with enhanced anti-viral cleaning and the increase in frequency provide reassurance to our customers that our services are safe and reliable. We are delighted to play our part in helping to get the local economy moving again.”

To find out more information on the August 2 changes to timetables across the First Aberdeen network, visit www.firstaberdeen.com.