First Aberdeen announces further increase to bus services

First Aberdeen has announced a further increase to its services since lockdown.

The bus operator said the changes in its network will come into effect from Sunday, including a number of enhanced journey opportunities for students ahead of the academic term.

A number of measures remain in place to ensure customer and staff safety and timetables can now return closer to their normal frequency.

Service X27 will begin to run again for the first time since lockdown with an hourly service, from Monday to Friday and daytime Saturday.

The number 8 service will also return to operation and will operate on a pre-covid timetable Monday to Saturday.

Service 1B has been improved with an additional journey running at 8.15am from John Street to Robert Gordon University to help students prepare to return to campus.

And the 20 service will return to a full university timetable ahead of the new academic year.

Some other services will still be restricted in terms of service levels and customers are urged to refer to the First Bus website to check the full timetable information before travelling.

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director of First Aberdeen, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming back our students over the coming weeks and month as the vast majority of services now begin to operate nearer to pre-Covid timetable levels.

“We look forward to welcoming back many students to the city and we are ready to do our bit in supporting our young people to get back to University and colleges across the city.

“We are grateful to all our customers for adhering to our onboard measures and thank them for their support.

“These measures, together with enhanced anti-viral cleaning and the increase in frequency will provide reassurance to our customers that our services are safe and reliable. We are delighted to play our part in helping to get the local economy moving again.”

The First Bus app will continue to help customers plan their journeys by showing live bus capacity in real-time and advising if the wheelchair space on each service is free.

For full details of these and all other changes as of Sunday to timetables across the First Aberdeen network, visit www.firstaberdeen.com