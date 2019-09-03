First Aberdeen announce changes to city services

First Aberdeen has announced service changes which will launch this weekend.

There will be changes made to the 1, 1A, 1B and 2 routes starting on Sunday.

The number 1 bus Danestone terminal point will be split between Laurel Place and Laurel Drive with minor changes to departure and journey times.

The 1A service will be renamed 1B and the route has been extended to RGU from Union Street on weekdays, during term time.

There will also be changes made to departure times for the number 2 bus.

The move was announced as councillors agreed to ask transport secretary Michael Matheson to use any power at his disposal to stop First Bus putting “profit before passengers”.

Last month the bus operator launched a consultation on changing at least 10 services across the city.

The changes, which include removing services or reducing their frequency, have been greeted by widespread anger.