Firms to be based in Aberdeen business park

Five tenants have been secured for a new Aberdeen business park.

The City South Business Park was built by Dandara Group, next to the AWPR, with the businesses brought in by property consultancy CBRE in partnership with joint agents FG Burnett.

Four of the tenants have purchased their premises, with the fifth leasing a unit. A total of 19 smaller business units have been speculatively built.

These include firm Clearwater Electrical, The Shand Practice, HVAC and LHR Marine.

CBRE associate director Iain Landsman said: “Our experience in the market told us there was a shortage of good quality business units available to the south of the city, and we recognised that opportunities to purchase units of this size are few and far between.

“To date we have been inundated with enquiries about the new City South Business Park units and it’s great to be able to announce the first five occupiers.”