Firms receive work health awards

THIRTY companies from across the north-east have received gongs for promoting health and wellbeing.

The Healthy Working Lives award recognises organisations from a range of industries.

NHS Grampian Public Health deputy director Chris Littlejohn said: “We are proud to present 15 bronze, eight silver and seven gold awards and recognise those employers who have worked hard to promote, deliver and implement health and wellbeing good practice to a high national standard within their organisations.

“The Healthy Working Lives Programme is part of NHS Health Scotland and encourages employers to promote a healthier workforce.

“The award programme helps organisations identify issues and improve health, safety and wellbeing in their organisation in a structured and productive way.”

The awards also cover companies and organisations of varying sizes, from education provider Navitas, which has six employees, to NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and corporate services which employs more than 4,000 members of staff.

Awards were presented by NHS Grampian chairwoman Dr Lynda Lynch at an event in Hazlehead Park Cafe yesterday.

