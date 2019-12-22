Firms move into new base at Aberdeen harbour

Three new tenants have taken up residency at the Nord centre.

The organisations will now operate from Nord Centre, on York Street, in a move that is hoped will boost the local economy.

Aitkens, DOF Subsea and Titan Tools will occupy the entire 362,000sq ft space.

Matt North, commercial director at Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “A successful port depends on an efficient and immediate supply chain and we are pleased that these three companies have committed parts of their operations to Aberdeen Harbour.

“We firmly believe it is a sign of continued optimism in the city’s maritime capabilities and renowned supply chain.

“We look forward to working with our new tenants as they make the most of the harbour’s facilities and ultimately bring benefits to industry in Aberdeen.”