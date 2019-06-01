Firms’ donations welcome boost for Aberdeen children’s charity

An Aberdeen children’s charity has received vital funding from two organisations.

Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life limiting conditions, has received money from the firms.

Property management company Ross & Liddell donated £400 through its community bursary scheme for current services.

The money will allow the charity to buy resources and materials for sibling or family therapeutic support sessions. It encourages them to carry out activities, such as making a memory box to reflect on during difficult times or if the child has passed away.

Irene Devenny, managing director of Ross & Liddell, said: “Charlie House is an incredible charity which is invaluable to families.

“We are delighted to offer support and know the funding will be put to good use.”

Meanwhile, staff at social enterprise Scarf in both Aberdeen and Dundee were asked to nominate a charity for financial year 2018-19, and chose Charlie House.

Team members carried out a number of activities, such as the Great Aberdeen Run 10k and a Bake Off style competition, and organised a quiz night.

A cheque for £2,000.19 was handed over to the charity, with further funds to come later, which will support its £8 million Big Build Appeal campaign.

Ross Adams, strategic support co-ordinator and chairman of Scarf’s charity committee, said: “We had great fun supporting Charlie House last year and we’re all really proud to have raised as much as we did.”

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, says, “The Scarf committee has done an excellent job of fundraising for Charlie House.

“They came up with some great ideas to enable the entire team to get involved.

“They were a pleasure to have as corporate partners.”