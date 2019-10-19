Firms focus on sustainability at Aberdeen construction conference

A north-east construction conference will focus on sustainability within the sector.

Experts in the industry will be brought together for Build It 2019 at P&J Live on November 2019.

There will be 16 speakers from across the industry at the event, including keynote speaker Sandy Halliday, principal of Gaia Research.

Ms Halliday will be presenting case studies from her book Sustainable Construction at the conference.

She said: “We are living through a time of alarming prospects for future generations.

“The construction sector needs major innovation to create solutions that minimise resource consumption, prevent pollution and deliver health and wellbeing.

“There are already many examples and pointers that can help our transition to a responsible and resilient waste-free and clean energy future.”

New Government targets have been set for all buildings to be net zero carbon by 2050 with all new buildings having to meet the standard by 2030.

The event was held for the first time last year.

Michelle Forth, chairwoman of the Build It conference committee, said: “We were delighted that the inaugural Build It conference and exhibition was so well received by the north-east construction sector.

“We spent some time discussing potential key themes for 2019, however sustainability in construction was the obvious choice.

“Sustainability is now something we all need to take responsibility for. We hope that Build It 2019 provides a platform for companies to showcase how they are tackling this responsibility.”