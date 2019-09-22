Sunday, September 22nd 2019 Show Links
Firms donate hundreds to help brighten up Aberdeen community

by Danny McKay
22/09/2019, 9:00 am
An Aberdeen community has raised hundreds of pounds to fund flower baskets and planters to brighten up their area.

Donations have poured in to Bridge of Don Community Council for the project.

Stella Adam, treasurer of the community council, thanked the companies and residents who have dug deep to help support the baskets and planters.

Among those donating are Bridge Vets, Carlton Rock, Howdens Joinery and Nor-Sea Foods Ltd.

The latest donations bring the total received to £800.

Ardene House and Flowers With Flair have also contributed to the project, which sees colourful flowers and plants filling baskets hanging from lamp-posts throughout the area.

Each year the community council seeks donations to help support the initiative.

