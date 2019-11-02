Firms awarded for work on Aberdeen First World War trench

Two companies have picked up a gold award at a prestigious ceremony for work on a First World War trench.

Contractor North Group and architects Covell Matthews were awarded gold in the Judges’ Award at this year’s Finishes and Interiors Sector (FIS) for the attraction at The Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen.

The replica, which included officer’s quarters, a first aid post, firing platform and sleeping areas was completed in time for the centenary anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Ian Campbell, managing director of North Group, said: “This was both an exciting and unusual project to work on, and we are so happy to see it being honoured at the FIS Scottish Awards.

“We are grateful to receive this prestigious award, in recognition of the quality of our craftsmanship and the varied range of projects that our team is willing to undertake.”