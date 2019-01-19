Call goes out for north-east food and drink firms to show off their success

Organisers of a business awards event have called on north-east firms to enter.

The team behind the North East Scotland Food and Drink Awards have urged firms not to miss out as the deadline approaches on February 28.

The awards have been running for more than 25 years with 13 categories available to enter.

Alan Leslie, buying director at Aldi, is the head judge of this year’s awards.

He said: “The north-east has long been celebrated for its outstanding quality food and drink, and it is a pleasure to be heading up the judging panel for 2019.

“During my time with Aldi, I’ve developed positive relationships with a range of suppliers across the north-east, and I’m looking forward to discovering more of the region’s leading producers over the course of the judging.”

Entries can be made here.