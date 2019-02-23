Firms answer call to support north-east charity

Businesses are being encouraged to lend their support to a north-east children’s charity.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, is raising £8 million to build a specialist support centre.

With eight bedrooms and accompanying family accommodation, it will be the first of its kind in the area.

At present, families have to travel more than 100 miles to the nearest respite centre.

In the past, businesses have raised money for the charity in a number of ways, including through bake sales, selling Christmas cards and hosting events.

Recent support has included a £5,000 donation from the Caledonian Ball and £382 from children at 44 St Swithin nursery, who made and sold individual festive cards.

Pupils at Greenwards Primary in Elgin handed over £522 from concerts, while law firm Burness Paull also transferred cash.

As well as aiming to raise £8m to make its vision a reality, the charity also has to secure funding to keep other activities running, such as activity clubs, sibling clubs and annual adventure trips to Calvert Kielder in Northumberland.

There are more than 1,500 children and young people in the north-east living with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions.

Businesses are also welcome to get involved.

Flexistore Aberdeen donated free confidential shredding boxes, while

the Brimmond Group has decorated equipment with Charlie House branding to promote the charity.

Rhona Miller, fundraising team manager, said: “Local business support is vital to our annual fundraising efforts.

“The fundraising team are here to work with organisations every step of the way, whether that’s visiting businesses to deliver a lunch and learn about the charity, to ensure the team are fully engaged and informed, to providing fundraising ideas, motivation and support when staff embark on their challenges.”

She added: “Corporate partnerships are a two-way stream so both organisations benefit hugely.

“Charlie House as a charity benefits in terms of fundraising but also in vital volunteer hours, and businesses benefit from a team-building and CSR strategy aspect as well as supporting their local community and giving back.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in fundraising is asked to contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or 01224 313333.