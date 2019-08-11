Aberdeen firm welcomes interns from schools

An Aberdeen firm has welcomed school pupil interns as part of a programme connecting disadvantaged young people with the world of work.

Bureau Veritas, which specialises in testing, inspection and certification services, is partnering with Career Ready to prepare students for the world of work.

Aleksander Rogaczewsk, from Oldmachar Academy, and Danny Mackenzie, from Meldrum Academy, joined the Bureau Veritas team, developing their knowledge of the organisation and gaining practical experience.

Aleksander and Danny have spent four weeks with various departments of Bureau Veritas through the programme, joining other summer student interns, Thomas Mullan and Michael Wilson, from Robert Gordon University.

All interns undertook on-the-job training alongside internal training courses to understand engineering processes, terms and practices used within the company.

Offshore services line director Dawn Robertson said: “Now more than ever, it is important for companies to invest in the next generation for the future of our industry.

“By maintaining long term engagement with graduates through local schools and colleges, we are leading the way in developing the next generation of professionals.”