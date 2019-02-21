Firm sweeps up contract to provide clean energy for TECA

A firm has been appointed to operate a new energy centre being built within the TECA site.

Scottish facilities management firm FES FM, which has an office in Aberdeen, won the contract that will provide the multi-million-pound facility with clean and sustainable energy.

It will also help power two on-site hotels operated by Hilton and Aloft.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It is fantastic a company with a large presence in Aberdeen will play an important role in the future of TECA.

“The energy centre plays a part in the city’s regional economic strategy to showcase renewable technologies and will be one of the most sustainable venues in the UK.”

The energy centre’s combined cooling heat and power (CCHP) facility will use various technologies to provide power, heat and cooling to TECA.

At the heart of the CCHP is the largest hydrogen fuel cell installation in the UK.

Originally pioneered by organisations such as NASA, fuel cell technology now provides a commercial heat and power solution, delivering significant air quality improvements over conventional power generation methods.

As previously reported by the Evening Express, an anaerobic digestion plant will transform waste into gas to help power the new exhibition centre.

This will use food waste, agricultural crops and waste products to produce renewable biofuel which will also feed into the CHCP.

The energy centre has the potential to be expanded to supply sustainable energy to the remainder of the wider masterplan development area and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Ian Maitland, managing director of FES FM, said: “The facility is one of the first of its kind in Scotland. It will produce an independent low-carbon source of heating, power and cooling for TECA and both the Hilton and Aloft hotels.”