Firm says new Aberdeen Starbucks drive-thru won’t cause traffic issues

A developer has moved to assure Aberdeen residents a new coffee shop will not increase traffic at a busy junction.

Concerns were previously raised about the Ellon Road and Broadfold Road junction in Bridge of Don due to motorists queuing up while heading to McDonald’s during peak times.

Kemble Estates, which owns the site where a new KFC has been built, also plans to submit a planning application to build a Starbucks on the land next to the fast food restaurant.

Traffic planning issues were discussed at a Bridge of Don Community Council meeting. Members of the community council raised concerns a new cafe would increase the number of vehicles on Ellon Road.

But it emerged that Kemble Estates had spent about £160,000 carrying out investigations to find out if any improvements could be made.

George Saunders had raised concerns on a previous application for the site stating that the community council had made a formal objection at that time.

He had stated the objection had been based on traffic management and the impact it would have on the busy road junction.

However, a revised application that included proposed road alterations which would widen the junction space has now been backed by the community council.

New paths could also be built for pedestrians and a traffic calming bollard installed.

At the meeting, Mr Saunders said: “It’s a dead end at the end of the road.

“We had issues about the traffic before.

“There’s McDonald’s there and at peak times the traffic builds up and it causes issues.

“I’d be really concerned about the Starbucks going into the cul-de-sac with KFC.”

The chairman of Bridge of Don Community Council, Laith Samarai, called for a full traffic report to be submitted.

Michael Kemble, of Kemble Estates, told members that developers had spent a significant amount of time carrying out investigations at the junction and stressed that the investment was worth it.

He added: “We spent in the region of £160,000 on the road plan and improvements.

“We have done some extensive traffic modelling in support of the planning application.”