Firm appeals to government after Aberdeen City Council refuse planning permission

An Aberdeen firm has appealed to the Scottish Government after planning permission to build on its land was refused by the local authority.

Woollard & Henry, which is based at Stoneywood Park in Aberdeen, hoped to change amenity land on its premises to be classified as industrial use – to build security fencing around the site, create yard space and a car park.

However, Aberdeen City Council officers rejected the proposal after 53 objections were received for the site.

Now, the company has appealed against this decision in the hope that it will be overturned.

Complaints received related to issues such as the loss of trees and green space and the potential to adversely impact on residents living near the site due to the possibility of increased noise.

A statement submitted to the Scottish Government by Cumming and Co, on behalf of Woollard & Henry, has laid out its objection to the refusal.

It states that changing it to a site for industrial use would solve the problem of dog excrement found on the site, which has to be cleaned up by owners.

A statement by Cumming and Co said: “Local dog walkers use the land and allow their dogs to foul the area with no due regard for the mess they leave. Our client feels they have an environmental duty to continually clean up his own land, having been fouled by others.”

As well as the hygiene issue, it was also hoped that security fencing would help to secure the premises.

The statement added: “There have been issues with people using the land for unsocial behaviour outwith operating hours when the premises are unoccupied.

“The nature of our client’s business is that there are high-value items stored within his premises and the unsocial behaviour being carried out to the rear of his building is of concern to him and his insurance companies.”

The appeal is being considered by the Scottish Government.